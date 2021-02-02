Charley Lee West was born May 21, 1939, in Stockton to Ephraim and Lona West. He passed away Friday, Jan. 29, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, surrounded by his family.
Charley was a farmer and a true and honest person who would help others anyway he could. He enjoyed genealogy, loved researching the history of Stockton and loved sharing it with everyone. He often visited cemeteries of friends and family to place flowers and flags. He will be sadly missed by many.
Survivors include a daughter, Anita and husband Joe Dean Berry of Columbia, Missouri; sister Beulah and husband Ron Mathes of Austin, Texas; as well as two nephews, Doug and Jeff Mathes, and a niece, Kelle Mathes, all from Texas.
He is preceded in death by two sons, Dale and Jerry; his parents, Ephraim and Lona; and a brother, Gene.
Graveside services are Monday, Feb. 1, in Pankey Cemetery with Ralph Benham officiating.