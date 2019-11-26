Carl Edward Long, 70, Montevallo, passed away at home the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
He was born May 31, 1949, the son of Cleo and Thelma (Dobbs) Long.
Carl attended El Dorado Springs schools.
Carl married Rebecca Gooden on Nov. 22, 1970. They were married for 47 years. Carl’s wife passed before him on Nov. 15, 2017.
Carl lived around Montevallo for most of his life. He enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked as a farmer and farm hand for most of his life.
Carl loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends, including deer hunting and coon hunting with his grandson Cody Long.
He loved his dog, Daisy, who was beside him till his passing.
Carl was saved in his pickup driving back from Stockton on Mo. 32. He joined Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Virgil City, March 12, 1990, and was baptized in Horse Creek.
Survivors include his two daughters; Michele and husband Raymond, Nevada, and Carla and Chuck Fairchild, Montevallo; four brothers-in-law, Dusty Pennington, Homer Gooden, Paul Gooden and wife Tina, and Pat Chastain; and four sisters-in-law; Ruth Woods and husband J.R., Laura Cook and husband Kelvin, Pam Shipp and husband Michael, and Eileen Gooden. He also was the loving grandfather of nine grandchildren; Cody, Julie, Ashely, Blake, Jessie, Raymond III, Christina, Jeremy and Kayla; and one great-granddaughter, Sailyr.
He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; his parents, Cleo and Thelma Long; brother, Jimmy Long; brothers-in-law: Larry Gooden, Sam Gooden and John Dedrick; sisters-in-law Doris Long, Linda Dedrick and Rose Chastain.
Services were held Saturday, Nov. 23, in Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home, with Bro. Bobby Budd officiating.
Burial followed in Sandridge Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Raymond Griffin III, Jeremy Griffin, J.R. Marshall, Dakota Long, Tyler Long and Cody McNeece.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to help the family with final expenses and may be left at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.blandhackleman.com.