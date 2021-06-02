Beverly Kay Myers, 78, of Humansville went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, May 27, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Beverly was born on September 7, 1942, in El Dorado Springs, the daughter of Clarence and Loneta (Mays) Parsley. She was united in marriage to Lowell Koehler Myers on June 16, 1962, in El Dorado Springs.
Beverly spent her life as an active church member, where she spent countless hours teaching Sunday school, playing the piano and organ and ministering to those around her.
Even in her final hours, she expressed the importance of her family meeting her in Heaven someday. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spent countless hours loving and praying for them.
Beverly loved living in the country. She found great enjoyment in keeping her hummingbirds fed and watching wildlife. Beverly was one of the most caring pet owners. You would find her pups inside each night ready for “milk time” and “birthday cake”.
Throughout her life, you would find her spoiling her husband, son, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was most happy when she was surrounded by those she loved, and her home was always warm and welcome with a hot cup of coffee and warm slice of pie waiting for anyone who wished to stop and visit.
Her sweet spirit, kind heart, strong work ethic, unwavering faith in the Lord and her love for her family and others will be cherished by all who knew her.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Lowell Myers, of the home; one son, Vance Myers and his fiancé Rene Rand of Harrisonville; four grandchildren, Darcie Dille and her husband TJ, Krysta Remole and her husband Ryan, Alyssa Heredia and her husband Angel, and Gabe Myers. She is also survived by her 10 great-grandchildren Asher, Noah, Ember, Adara, Julia, Jerry, Riley, Rylee, Kaylee and Giana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin infant sons.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bland Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of God (Holiness) Home or World Missions 7407 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, Kansas, 66204.