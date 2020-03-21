Dear Editor,
As a curious person, and very much interested in the history of things, I purchased the Feb. 26, issue of the Cedar County Republican for the 175th anniversary insert. Well done, CCR!
Fortuitously, included with the paper was the Cedar County 2020 financial statement. In it, I discovered the taxpayers of Cedar County spent $1,064,517.85 for the roads and bridges we must traverse to conduct our daily activities. Translated in other terms, we spend over a million dollars for some of the most miserable roads I've ever traveled.
These are the quality of roads you find in third world countries. Instead, in the 21st century, in the United States, in Cedar County, Missouri, we spend over a million dollars a year for a road network which can only be described as “deplorable.” Why?
When you ask this of the County commissioners, their response is a shrug of the shoulders and a blank look. Followed by the argument for “special road districts” — as if spending more money on poor road maintenance practices will make a difference. This is a response typical of politicians whose primary goal is to preserve the status quo, do as little as possible and all the while make a great show of it.
The taxpayers of Cedar County deserve better. The three county commissioners are paid a combined salary of $83,179.98 for what amounts to a “part-time, part-time” job. They are not earning it. The proof of this is the dismal county road network whose maintenance they oversee, and we are forced to navigate.
The county spent $60 for a Missouri Association of County Transportation Officials training event. What did the $60 buy us? What was learned?
Never mind the additional fuel and maintenance costs forced upon us; never mind the additional time we are forced to waste as we pick our way through ruts, pot holes and washouts. What about the additional time it takes for first responders to arrive on scene? When seconds count and help is minutes away, those precious minutes significantly increase due to an extremely poorly maintained County road network, not to mention the additional maintenance cost for these vehicles taxpayers are forced to bear.
It doesn't have to be this way. The resources are out there and are a phone call, or email away. Has anyone called Danny Roeger, MoDOT Area Engineer, for help or advice on rural road maintenance? Why not? Have resources from MACTO and related agencies been accessed? Why not?
Why do the county commissioners ignore these resources? In doing so they are ignoring the needs of the people who put them in office, and pay them. This is a basic quality of life issue. A basic function of local government is to properly maintain the local road network. The county commissioners are failing the people of Cedar County in their oversight of this most basic government function.
Jack Sampson
Cedar County
