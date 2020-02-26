A woman from California, Missouri, has been charged with two counts of first-degree class D felony endangering the welfare of a child and creating substantial risk, class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person and class B misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width — causing immediate threat of accident in Cedar County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, Daniyele Monique Jones, 38, fled law enforcement on Mo. 54 for over 30 miles early Sunday morning, Jan. 19, after traveling an unknown amount of miles without the use of headlights.
After the responding officer initiated his emergency lights, Jones failed to stop, and then traveled without the use of headlights to navigate Cedar County highways “sometimes at excessive rates of speed,” the statement said.
The statement said Jones was driving with her eight-year-old child and her other child in the vehicle. Her eight-year-old daughter was not wearing a seat belt, and at some points during the pursuit, Jones reached over 80 miles per hour on a city street with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
On two separate occasions — and before Vernon County law enforcement took over — Jones intentionally traveled in the incorrect lane of traffic with no warning to oncoming motorists, the statement said.
“Even after her two front tires became deflated due to spike strips, she continued to place her children at risk by driving with limited control of the vehicle,” the statement said. “She had influenced her daughter to believe LEO was the enemy and that they were on the run from some type of unknown danger.”
The statement said Jones was “obviously” either suffering from mental illness or a drug-related influence.
A warrant has been issued for Jones’ arrest. If convicted, Jones faces up to seven years in prison, or imprisonment not to exceed one year in county jail or another authorized penal institution or by a fine not to exceed $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.