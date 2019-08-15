Windstream recently announced it will decommission its cable television service for Bolivar and Stockton’s communities.
Scott Morris, Windstream spokesman, said the system’s television signal will cease Saturday, Nov. 30, for Bolivar and Stockton Windstream customers.
“The letters went out to our customers on Tuesday (Aug. 6), and we’ve notified the local authorities in these communities that this is happening,” Morris told the Bolivar Herald-Free Press Thursday, Aug. 8. The BH-FP is a sister paper to the Cedar County Republican.
Morris noted this change is a shift toward modern technology.
“By decommissioning the current analog video platform, this will allow Windstream to focus on providing high-speed internet and other more advanced communication services — the things that people are really focused on today,” Morris said.
Customers who currently subscribe to Windstream’s cable service can receive assistance from Windstream with switching to a different cable provider before the Nov. 30 service cut-off.
“To help our customers during this transition, we’re able to assist them with the opportunity to sign up for DirecTV,” Morris said.
He explained customers can contact Windstream, and Windstream can facilitate DirecTV toward them as a replacement “if that’s what they would like to do going forward.”
