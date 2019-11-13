Stockton city workers use an asphalt saw to cut into a portion of South and Richter streets as they attempt to locate a water leak under the roadway. Traffic on South Street was reduced to one lane for a couple of blocks in the late morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 5, as the workers dug down.
