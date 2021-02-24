I was on my way to Oakland Army Depot Terminal after I volunteered to serve my country; my brother took me to Springfield and was half snowing and half raining during the trip to the airport. We said our goodbyes and as I went over to board the plane, I recognized a flight attendant because we had gone to the same school a couple of years before.
After everyone was settled, she came and visited for a while. First time I had ever flown on a commercial airplane on our way to Kansas City and it seemed like only 20 minutes from Springfield to Kansas City, MO. We landed in the midst of a really bad ice storm.
We deplaned because the flight was canceled due to weather, we could not continue on our way; we hung around the terminal for about three hours. Then, the airlines put us up on motels about 1 a.m. at their cost since the flight was canceled without fault of our own.
It was too difficult to sleep as I still was too energized because of being my first flight; we were awakened about 2 hours later as the flight was on again. We then flew out of Kansas City directly to Denver, Colorado where we found it was snowing just as bad as back in Missouri. We were not given the opportunity to leave the plane as we watch the snowplows clean the runway; then we left for Los Angeles. We circled several times before we landed at the airport and deplaned.
I grab my 50-pound duffle bag and arrived at the ticket counter with my ticket heading for Oakland, California; the ticket counter clerk sent me to the other side of the terminal where I was to catch another plane for Oakland. I was sent to the famous LAX tunnel with my 50-Lb duffle bag, walking about one mile to the other end. Upon my arrival to the other side of the air terminal, another agent asked me for my plane ticket, and I was told I had arrived at the wrong side of the airport. I noticed all the other passengers were wearing light jackets and here I was wearing my winter wool uniform.
Again, I picked what was then my 70-Lb duffle bag and walked back through the same tunnel which had become too familiar with all the weight I was carrying. Found the Frontier Terminal agent and I was told the plane had left 5 minutes prior to my arrival; I was tired, thirsty, hungry, hot and sleepy.
About an hour later another plane was to take me to Oakland. I sat with this older couple; they were buying drinks and I was lost on what to buy to quench my thirst, so I asked for a scotch on the rocks. The nice couple was generous enough to pay for the drink. I had an empty stomach; I was sleep deprived and when the scotch hit me, I melted into the floor.
The elderly couple took me to the Army Terminal and dropped me off; I went through the gate and to the reception hall and was assigned a bed, meal ticket and I was on my own. I was delighted with my good luck, so I took a shower and ate a meal before hitting the bed and was grateful for the peace and quiet, so I slept hard, all night long, no idea how many hours and no one woke me up in the morning and my 70-lb duffle bag went back to being a 50-lb duffle bag.
The US Army gave me tickets to complete my trip and travel pay and I was glad when I finally arrived at the Oakland Army Terminal.
