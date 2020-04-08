•What qualifies you as a candidate for the R-I school board?
As a 25-year resident of Cedar County and as a taxpayer, grandfather and great-grandfather whose children and their children have attended Stockton R-I schools, I have a vested interest in seeing today’s youth become skilled, educated and well-rounded citizens who will be an asset to the county, state and country throughout their lives. The 21st century will demand excellence in the education for all of our children, and for adults as well. Parents are, in many cases, stretched to the limit and they will require a multigenerational effort for children to succeed. My nearly 50 years associated with the educational process gives me a unique insight into what will be required if the school district is to meet the challenge.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
My background in education and training revolves around my higher education, my 25 years in the U.S. Navy, and my many years teaching at home, in church and teaching in the K-12 environment.
Education is a lifelong process and I have tailored my life to constant learning.
I have a Master’s Degree in Education with an emphasis on curriculum and instructional technology. I have an additional Master’s Degree in Political Science with an emphasis on government and politics. In addition, my Baccalaureate Degree is in Business Administration.
My U.S. Navy experience included four years at the U.S. Navy Instructor Training School where I selected graduates who were asked to stay as instructors to train future instructors for all U.S. Navy schools. I also was the director of two U.S. Navy technical courses which engaged in training shipboard personnel in war-fighting techniques.
I have been a church teacher in Sunday school for years, have taught at the high school level at a local church school covering courses in American government, history, geography and consumer math.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the Stockton R-I district and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
The most significant issue facing the Stockton R-I School District is ensuring the students are ready and willing to learn. This is only minimally the responsibility of the student. It requires all who are associated with the students are setting a positive example and creating an environment which demonstrates the value of a good education. It includes family, civic leaders, clergy, school administrators, teachers, school board members, and most importantly, the students themselves, all working to motivate the children to learn.
•Personal comments:
The Stockton R-I School District is one of the area’s largest employers and has significant influence in determining the growth which can be expected — which, in turn, can lead to a better quality of life for the whole county. Notwithstanding past performance, I would like to make Stockton’s school system into an educational hub for the area — emphasizing an excellent K-12 education, a strong education program for adults 18-25 and a technical training program which leads to a certification and/or degree.
I want children to want to come to school ready to learn; I want teachers to want to come to school secure in the knowledge they are valuable.
And, I want taxpayers of the district to know they are getting their money’s worth.
If we can attract business because of our educational reputation, we can realize more funding which can trigger increased business activities and the good which follows.
