Over the past three months, Veterans’ Memorial Park committee members sold raffle tickets to raise funds for the park. The original drawing date, Wednesday, Nov. 11, was postponed, but winners were drawn Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The lucky winner is Jerl Leonard who won the wheelbarrow of goodies. The wheelbarrow, which was included in the prize package, consisted of more than $300 worth of liquor and $60 in snacks.
The patriotic-themed lap quilt donated by Calico Clippers Quilting Guild, went to Sheila Cundiff.
Proceeds from the raffles added $1,117 to the park's building account. The Veterans' Memorial Park committee appreciates everyone who contributed.
The committee also received a $3,000 grant from Stockton Community Foundation.
PAVER BRICKS, CONCRETE
An update of brick orders shows the committee has received 65 orders ― 100 are needed to place the order to keep shipping costs to a minimum; and six yards of concrete have been donated through the adopt-a-yard program ― only 24 more to go.
If you want to purchase a paver brick, send an email to stocktonveteransmemorialpark@gmail.com or msellis1118@yahoo.com. You can also pick up order forms for bricks at Woody's Fast Stop, State Farm in Stockton and the Cedar County Republican.
To participate in the adopt-a-yard program to help fund the purchasing of concrete, send a $100 check made payable to Stockton Community Foundation, P.O. Box 105, Stockton, MO 65785 with “adopt-a-yard” in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.