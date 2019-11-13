Many area veterans and a few active service people were honored at a pair of assemblies Friday, Nov. 8, at Stockton Middle and High Schools.
The honor guard of American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 presented and retired colors at both ceremonies while the Stockton JROTC performed the Folding of the Flag, with each of the 13 folds carrying a different symbolism.
Students read brief histories of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard as the Stockton High School band played each branch’s respective march and veterans from each branch stood at attention.
Other music included “This Is My Country,” sung by the middle school Tiger choir; “America the Beautiful,” sung by the first and second grades with solo by Knoxx Smith and accompanied on guitar by elementary principal Doug Crawford; and “My America,” sung by the high school choir.
Scott Morton, a retired Navy chief of 20 years and currently a maintenance worker for the Stockton R-I School District, gave the keynote speech at both ceremonies.
“I was honored to serve in the Navy and honored to serve all those years,” Morton said. “A lot of times it was hard and you had to do things you didn’t want to do and you saw things you didn’t want to see. But the pride of country and the people you serve with was the biggest thing for me.”
Between assemblies, veterans and their spouses were served breakfast in the high school commons.
