The Timken Foundation of Canton recently approved a grant proposal from Nevada Regional Medical Center Foundation to fund the purchase of a new endoscope sterilization system which will allow NRMC to double the number of endoscopy procedures which may be performed on any given day.
The Timken grant amount of $45,000 will fund the majority of the project, which totals nearly $74,000. The project is being co-funded by the NRMC Auxiliary in the amount of $25,000.
In June of 2019, the hospital purchased a new high-tech endoscope system. The new sterilizer will not only increase the efficiency and speed of the sterilization process, but it will extend the life of the new equipment by reducing wear and tear as they are disinfected.
“We are very grateful for this investment into our endoscopy program,” chief financial officer Dana White of NRMC said. “This will help us to take the best care possible of our patients and improve workflow for our employees.”
