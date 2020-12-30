On behalf of the Tiger Tasters program, we would like to thank our volunteers and donors for their contributions in 2020.
Despite the challenges faced due to COVID-19, volunteers persevered to best serve youth and families in the Stockton R-1 School District.
Tiger Tasters receives money from various groups and individuals too numerous to list. We are so grateful for every financial contribution
Thank you to the following organizations, groups and individuals for their dedication and contributions to Tiger Tasters backpack program. We have kept a list of our wonderful volunteers, and if anyone was left out, our omission was unintentional.
American Legion Auxiliary, St. Andrew Lutheran Church, St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church, First Southern Baptist Church, PEO, Stockton Christian Church, Cedar County University of Missouri Extension, Stockton Presbyterian Church, Stockton Lake Sertoma, Lake Stockton Elks Lodge, Retired Teachers, Ray Wimsatt, Brent and Angela Drake, Carla Griffin, Sue Webb and Sandy Winston.
Carla Griffin reported that as of December 2020, the balance available for Tiger Tasters is $12,206.93.
Total cost for the program generally runs around $16,000 per year. A donation of $30 per month will feed a child given current costs; $250 dollars will cover one student for the academic year.
For those interested in donating money to the program, checks can be dropped at the Stockton United Methodist Church or mailed to the Church at PO Box 329, Stockton, Missouri 65785.You may also send a check to Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, Missouri 65801. Please be sure to write “Tiger Tasters” on the memo line.
If you would like more information about the program, or would like to donate your time, please contact Angela Drake at 276-1218, drakea@missouri.edu, or Mikayla Fox at 417-808-0018, mfox@missouri.edu.
