50 years ago, Feb. 12, 1970
William R. Morgan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Morgan of Stockton, has been named chief engineer at Harchem Division of Penn-Walt Corporation of New Philadelphia, Ohio. He and his family will be moving from Mobile, Alabama, to his new position.
Stockton Showdowners Square Dance Club will dance at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. There will be a guest caller from Clinton. All club members bring sandwiches and one relish for a relish dish.
Boys basketball: Stockton 52, Greenfield 44.
25 years ago, Feb. 15, 1995
Rental housing owners objected to a plan to assess them for water bills and deposits on water meters at the Monday, Feb. 13, meeting of the Stockton Board of Aldermen. George Ainley suggested the city approach the situation similar to local electric companies, cutting off people who don’t pay for their utilities. He also suggested increasing the meter deposit fee.
The Stockton FFA Alumni Chapter met in early February to reorganize and plan activities. New officers elected were chairman Brent Lower, vice chairman Matt Stauffer, secretary John Rummel, reporter/treasurer Steve Price and membership chairman Tom Landers.
Boys basketball: Lockwood 60, Stockton 48. Girls basketball: Stockton 44, Bronaugh 42.
10 years ago, Feb. 10, 2010
The Cedar County jurisdiction of the emergency food and shelter program has been chosen to receive $8,055 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs to Cedar County. The selection was made by a national board made up of affiliates of national voluntary organizations and chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Lake Stockton Elks Lodge collected 100 cell phones for its Cell Phones for Soldiers program, providing 6,000 minutes of calling time to servicemen and women in the Middle East.
Boys basketball: Stockton 62, Marionville 57. Girls basketball: Stockton 57, Ash Grove 40. Lady Tiger Chayla Rutledge reaches 1,000 career points.
