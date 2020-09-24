In an emotional show of team support and remembering a teammate who is no longer with them, the Stockton Middle School Tigers football team took to the field prior to the coin toss for a special reason.
Two friends of young Stockton resident Logan Baker — Isaac Leonard and Logan Reser — symbolically carried their teammate’s jersey out to the 50-yard-line as Morgan Mears, the mother of one of Baker’s classmates, read a message of encouragement, emotionally stirring those in attendance at Joe Price Stadium in Stockton.
Baker, who would have been a Stockton Middle School seventh grader coming into the 2020-21 school year, tragically was killed by his father last month at a family property in a residential area of Bolivar.
In a statement to the Cedar County Republican, Stockton R-I School District superintendent Dr. Doug Crawford shared kind words of support when addressing the loss of a young life.
“Logan [Baker] was a student in my building for several years. I can recall several conversations with him about hunting, fishing, and of course, football,” Crawford reminisced. “As a parent of four kids myself, I can't imagine the grief his family is going through. It is always difficult losing staff members and students however, when a tragedy like this happens it hits us the hardest. I, along with the staff, are experiencing a plethora of emotions. Logan had such a positive impact on those around him. He was always optimistic about things in life no matter how difficult things were. He will never be forgotten and will always be remembered as a positive part of our lives.”
Teammates, coaches and fellow students all said Baker will be remembered for his love of sports, outdoors, hunting, fishing and his outgoing personality.
Adding to the honors and sentiments, the Tigers came away victorious with a 44-8 win over Skyline, making the commemorative game all the more special for those in attendance to remember their fellow teammate.
