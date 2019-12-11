Students celebrate life of fellow peer with commemorative 1-mile run
Beneficial weather and an incredible amount of student and faculty support combined to make the third annual Willow’s Run a resoundingly fun success.
Before the race’s onset, Stockton Elementary School principal Dr. Doug Crawford shared an emotional and heartfelt opening, reminding students and faculty of the memorial fun-run/walk’s significance.
Following a moment of silence in honor of Willow Angell and her family, Willow’s older sister, Phoenix, 12, released a single balloon in her sister’s memory before participants lined up at the starting line to celebrate their fellow classmate.
Beginning with fourth-grade students, youngsters lined up by grade and took off incrementally under supervision from school administrators, teachers, staff and R-I resource officer Kevin Caudle.
“This was a great way to include more kids in this event,” coach T.Jay Sanderson said as the classes of youngsters took off from the race’s starting point. “These are her peers — fourth graders — and it’s a just one of the ways we show our love and support to Willow’s family throughout the school.”
Older local students from Stockton Middle School and Stockton High School also were invited to participate in the memorial run without being deemed absent or tardy from their respective classes.
Hundreds of grade-schoolers, along with school faculty and staff, jovially and enthusiastically ran, walked, trotted, jogged or skipped through the 1-mile course mapped out by Sanderson and participating teachers.
Willow’s parents, Shanna and Lee, also navigated the course with all the participants, their newborn baby and 12-year-old daughter, Phoenix.
Sanderson welcomed all participants at the finish line with their individual race times and high-fives before runners were treated to hot chocolate and beverages after the day’s fun and camaraderie.
Confirming the event will take place again next year, Sanderson encouraged community members and students from all levels of the R-I district to participate in the annual event.
