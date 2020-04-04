As stimulus packages are debated, making their way through our legislators and set to be voted on, let us not forget the lifeblood of our communities — small businesses.
In circumstance such as these, all facets of support matter to the mom and pop, family-owned businesses.
It was suggested to me by a neighbor’s daughter — who frequents a local restaurant weekly with her mother who is in her 90s — that while they are not able to visit their weekly lunch spot, she still is sending them a check each week for what their local lunch tab usually averages.
While it is completely understood some people may not be in a position to do so, it’s an incredibly well-intended practice and area residents, diners and shoppers alike should feel encouraged to do similar things as a means of ensuring the longevity of our small business community.
So, where and when possible, continue to make your regular purchases. Adjust to the alternative operational guidelines local producers and providers may temporarily be facing and continue to patronize our area’s local restaurants, shops and businesses as you can.
Solidarity, support and continuity of business and community is more important in circumstances like the ones facing our county, state and country today.
250 rolls of paper towels and 60 pounds of potatoes? I’ll pass on that.
Curbside pickup from a local eatery and a cup of java to-go from the local coffee shop? Yes, please.
Keep a local mindset wherever possible, as this is definitely one key way all of us here can help sustain the businesses and families who in turn sustain us.
