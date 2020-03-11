Lit by stringed lights, the Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center in Stockton saw its Saturday evening filled with food, socializing and awards at the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 47th annual banquet Saturday, March 7.
Hammons Products Company was honored as businesses of the year for 2020 and president/chief executive officer Brian Hammons accepted the award.
“We’re so grateful to be a part of the chamber and a part of the Stockton community, and also, to all the people past and present who’ve been part of our business over these years,” Hammons said in his opening remarks to the crowd.
With Hammons Products Company’s 75th anniversary approaching next year, Hammons said he was thinking back to the year 1946, when Ralph Hammons, a local grocer, began a little nut-cracking operation, which led to Stockton becoming the black walnut capital of the world and forever changing the local community.
But in many ways, Hammons said, the values of faith, family and community remain the same; by 1970, Hammons Products had grown and the new Stockton Lake was filling quickly.
“I was a young boy scout in 1969,” Hammons said. “The Lion’s Club was a sort of de facto Chamber of Commerce. The downtown was a vibrant collection of retail stores and restaurants.”
Down the line in time, over dozens of people contributed to the growth of Stockton and SACC. And while the names and faces changed, the values, along with the hopes and dreams for Stockton, continued, he said.
“Thank you for the opportunity of each new day, hoping and praying in pursuit of that vision that Stockton can be even more vibrant and that we can have a role to play in that,” Hammons said. “Our connection with the local chamber, and with each other, is important in achieving that vision.”
Shortly later in the evening, after some banquet items set around the venue’s perimeter were auctioned off, Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 was named as the 2020 civic organization of the year — the first recipient of the new award. President-elect Denise Russo accepted the award on behalf of the Elks Lodge.
“On behalf of our officers and all of the members of our lodge, we want to thank you for our support,” Russo said, speaking to the banquet’s crowd. “We have a few of our members and officers with us here tonight. All are great volunteers and people.”
Giving context to the Lodge’s background and history, Russo said the organization is a nationwide, fraternal order that has existed for 152 years nationally.
“The Lake Stockton Elks have been helping the Stockton community for the last 11 years and have contributed over $50,000 to community projects during that time,” Russo said.
Russo said while the Elks Lodge national office is strong, the real strength comes in local lodges and Elks members.
She said Carl Simpson, a charter member of Stockton’s lodge, has provided guidance to this local chapter and asked him to take a bow.
“Our mission is to strengthen our communities through civic and charitable works,” Russo continued. “We have a special emphasis on encouraging our youth, because they are our future, and also helping our veterans.”
Russo said one of the Lodge’s mottos says, “As long as there are veterans, the benevolent and protective order of Elks will never forget them.”
Some of the Elks Lodge’s community projects this year included contributions to the Meals on Wheels program, providing personal visits and gifts to 27 veterans in area nursing homes, Russo said. On a state level, the Elks supported a mobile dental van that travels around Missouri to provide dental care for veterans and handicapped youth, and also have the largest volunteer drug-awareness program in the country.
“One of my favorite things about this organization is that we are required to personally participate in all of our charitable projects,” Russo said. “We just don’t hand out a check, and I know that everyone here tonight understands how very rewarding it is to personally help your neighbors.”
Russo said the Lodge was happy to be involved with SACC and the community.
Near the end of the night’s festivities, Woody Kahl of Woody’s Fast Stop was named as recipient of the Darrell and Betty Johnson Community Service Award, cited for his contributions to the local community. Chris Pitcher accepted the award on Kahl’s behalf.
Year in review
Bill Crabtree, SACC executive director, also shared some of the organization’s highlights from the 2019-20 year during SACC’s state of the chamber address, including adding 36 new businesses and individual memberships.
“We have new businesses joining or rejoining after a short time away every week,” Crabtree said, speaking on stage. “Our chamber has maintained over 170 business and individual memberships. That’s quite a number for a community of our size.”
SACC sponsored more activities this year than ever before, he added.
“We had an outdoor expo that brought in 18 members and approximately 300 people on a cold February day,” he said. “Not bad for a first-time event.”
Crabtree said the banquet’s turn-out that night was a prime example of SACC’s come-up, saying there were almost 250 attendees.
“Halloween at the park was enormous. Our park was full of kids young and old. Thanks to the many local businesses who set up their booths down there. Next year, we are looking at a full-sized haunted house,” Crabtree said.
Additionally, the lighting at the square was “a monumental hit,” he said, with most businesses on the square contributing to the lighting’s fund.
Looking ahead this year, KY3 will be at SACC’s park on Thursday evening, May 14, for the “survive the storm tour,” Crabtree said, noting the word will be sent out about this event soon.
