Dear Editor,
Mayor Mary Norell is an outstanding public servant. I have observed her dedication to Stockton. She is a person of the highest integrity and we can trust her guidance.
Her leadership skills are demonstrated in her fiscal responsibility, managing infrastructure and arts and recreation.
Mary honors our veterans, has improved working conditions for city employees and written grants to procure monies needed for Stockton projects.
Mayor Mary Norell has the ability, leadership skills and is forward thinking for the benefit of this community. She has willingly shared her multiple talents and experiences with the city of Stockton.
We are wise citizens to vote and allow her to continue her superior service to our community.
Jeanie Dresslaer Smith
Cedar Coutny
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.