A Stockton teenager avoided injury in a two-vehicle accident at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, on Route B three miles west of Springfield.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as Charity Clayton, 16, Stockton, attempted a left turn in her 2016 Chevrolet in order to go south. A 2011 Mercedes driven by Maria Bobescu, 53, Springfield, struck the Chevy in the front driver’s side. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the crash.
Bobescu suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital for observation.
