Since the anti-Vietnam war protests and prevailing anger about air and water pollution launched the first Earth Day in the United States in 1970, this annual Thursday, April 22, global event has become the largest secular observance on planet Earth. More than a billion people celebrate it every year by doing something to change human behavior or provoke government policy changes to protect planet Earth.
City and county residents can practice good stewardship this Earth Day by delivering dead or unwanted electronics and appliances, small batteries, CDs and DVDs, flash drives, pristine clean white expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam blocks and coolers, for responsible recycling to the United Methodist Church parking lot, east of the square on Highway 32, Saturday, April 24, 8:30-11:30 a.m. See the list of items accepted and fee schedule at http://stocktonumc.org/images/Dead_Electronics_and_Appliances_Recycling_Drive_Clip-Ad.jpg.
Last month, February 2021, global atmospheric carbon dioxide reached a record high of 416 parts per million (ppm), up from 414.12 ppm just one year ago. For millennia, going back 800,000 years, ice core samples and other direct scientific measures show that CO2 measured below 300 ppm. Burning fossil fuels which powered the Industrial Revolution initiated the rise in CO2 emissions. By 1950, the numbers began to spike and now, these continuously rising extreme elevations affect all living things on our planet.
The last seven years rank as the seven hottest years ever. Last year, CO2 emissions were reported down a bit due to the coronavirus causing people to stay home more and temporarily closing manufacturing plants around the globe. However, by year’s end, 2020 was barely below the previous hottest year ever recorded, 2016. Unless we stop emitting CO2 into our atmosphere, we will continue to see worsening heat waves, disastrous flooding, unusual weather patterns, food insecurity, and mass displacement of people.
Stockton residents have reasons to celebrate Earth Day. In 2019, under the leadership of former Mayor Mary Norell and the city council, Stockton installed two solar photovoltaic systems, each sized to generate approximately 100% of the energy required to power its respective water pumping station. That energy conservation project included replacing nearly all of the city’s light bulbs with LEDs in its eight facilities. All Stockton residents consume water, so that city project made clean solar energy available to all energy consumers in Stockton, regardless of economic position, geographic location, occupation, faith, gender, age, sexual orientation. All people in our little town gained access to solar energy that is produced and consumed in a manner that does not harm God’s people or God’s creation. Stockton’s example is a model for the United Methodist Women’s global, multi-year campaign, Just Energy for All.
In 2018, also thanks to Mayor Norell and the city council, in partnership with Liberty Utilities, Stockton installed two electric vehicle charging stations on the southeast corner of the square, an investment in reducing carbon emissions.
More and more community members are installing solar energy systems and LED light bulbs.
Marcum leads the Creation Care Ministry at Stockton United Methodist Church.
