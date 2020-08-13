Ely Hendricks, Stockton, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
The college recently graduated 317 students, including 19 with graduate degrees.
Students graduated at the official end of the academic year on Saturday, May 16.
The college had hoped to hold commencement exercises in Wilcox Stadium on campus on July 25, but COVID-19 concerns and rising infection rates in the state of Kansas caused the Atchison County Health Department to cancel the delayed event.
