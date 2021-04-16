On Wednesday, April 7, the Stockton Lion’s Club held its first meeting of April.
The Lions Club opened the meeting opened as members discussed an upcoming all-star basketball classic.
President Bob Malouff asked members about different prices of ads the club can put in the newspaper promoting the event.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 5 at the John Q. Hammons Fieldhouse.
As of the meeting, there are no players from Stockton High School in the all-star game, according to multiple Lion’s Club members.
Lion’s Club members voted to contact the Lake Stockton Sertoma Club to possibly partner together to create a half-page or full-page advertisement for the basketball game.
Malhouff also provided information on the Lions sweepstakes. The sweepstakes help provide funds for the Lions sight and hearing screening van.
The van is used to screen hundreds of people across the state, according to Malhouff. The vans are used at community affairs, schools and nursing homes. If any test shows a problem, the person is referred to a specialist for further evaluation. There is no charge for the use of the van, either to the club or the residents of the community who use its services. Members purchased tickets to contribute to the cause.
Many members also advocated for having the van come to the Stockton area. Lion’s members formed a committee to put the event together.
Malhouff then discussed the upcoming Lion’s Convention. The 99th annual Missouri Lions State Convention will be held from Thursday, April 29-Tuesday, May 2 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Independence. President Malhouff asked which members will be able to attend the convention.
Following a dinner break, Lion’s Club discussed an apparel line for the club. The club is currently looking towards purchasing t-shirts and polos for each member.
For the next item of the meeting, the Lion’s Club agreed to meet at the trailer at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
The Lion’s Club members discussed the topic of this year’s ‘chicken stampede.’ Members strongly advocated for the chicken stampede to happen this year as a motion passed to have the event. The chicken stampede will take place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
Dwain Hammons provided a film slide for those in attendance. The film showcased an aerial view of the city of Stockton during the 1960’s when Stockton Lake was being constructed. Hammons provided other pictures as well of the city buildings, mostly the town square, in the 60’s.
To close the meeting, the Lions held the ever-popular raffle where member Sara Brite won the prize. Brite donated the raffle money back into the club.
The next Lion’s Club meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 21 at the Boat House starting at 6 p.m. Boat House is located at 16100 State Hwy. 39, south of Stockton.
