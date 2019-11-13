In a ceremony coordinated by veterans committee chairman Denise Russo, the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858, placed dedicated its POW table the evening of Saturday, Nov. 9.
A time-honored tradition honoring all service members who were killed, captured or listed as missing in action, a single table is set at most all veteran-based locations with symbolic items arranged in a symbolic way with patriotic and faith-based elements. The table is usually placed in a prominent place and a single empty chair accompanies the setting, referencing the empty seat left by those who never returned from service to their country.
The traditional bugle call, Taps, also was played in a moment of silence as all in attendance stood to observe the sacrifices made by all fallen service members during the dedication ceremony.
Step-by-step, the table was set by a number of local veterans as Russo explained each individual element’s symbolism as the memorial table display was completed.
Veterans participating the ceremony were also individually gifted a star from a retired U.S. flag as a token of gratitude on behalf of lodge leadership.
Additional information regarding lodge membership, veterans service efforts and community projects can be obtained by calling 276-1388 or by visiting the lodge at 803 Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton.
