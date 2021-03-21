SAMA Food Pantry, Tiger Tasters and Korth Senior Center will each receive $3,333.33 to help provide food to those in need in the Stockton area.
The Stockton Community Foundation applied for the grant through the Coover Regional Recovery Program. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks manages the Coover grantmaking program and opened this year’s grant round to its 52 affiliate foundations for proposals to support community recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAMA Food Pantry will use its grant to continue providing food to Stockton residents in need. Tiger Tasters will use its grant for its backpack food program, which provides children in need with nutritious meals for the weekends. Korth Senior Center’s grant will help its Care Connection program deliver healthy home meals to the elderly.
“Because groups such as this have been unable to fundraise because of COVID, they are in need of assistance,” SCF President Marilyn Ellis said.
A total of $300,000 was awarded to 30 CFO affiliate foundations for a combination of specific requests for nonprofit projects and plans to accept future applications and re-grant the funding in their communities.
The grants are made possible by the CFO’s partnership with the Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company. The Foundation was created by Julia Dorothy Coover, a longtime Commerce Bank employee, in honor of her late husband. Since its partnership with the CFO began in 2002, the Coover grantmaking program has awarded more than $7.1 million across the Ozarks.
“One of the primary goals of the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Grantmaking program is to be flexible to respond to high-priority needs in our region,” Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust Company, said. “The nonprofit community has worked tirelessly over the past year to help residents cope with the wide range of issues created by the pandemic. We are pleased to work with CFO Affiliate leaders who are well positioned to identify local needs and the organizations responding to them.”
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 providing asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 52 affiliate foundations, including the Stockton Community Foundation, and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri
