With January coming to a close and much to discuss, the Stockton board of aldermen met at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, to conduct city business.
Mayor Roger Hamby was not present for the second meeting of the month, obligating north ward alderman and mayor pro tem Barbara Pate oversee the board's activities.
After calling the meeting to order, roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation and unanimous approval for the meeting's agenda, the board moved ahead with city matters as current bills for the city were approved.
During a discussion of old business, city clerk Vanessa Harper shared information regarding an existing bid for sidewalk and curb work the city previously solicited.
Totaling more than $723,000 – of which 80% would be covered by grant monies, meaning the city of Stockton would potentially bear a project total cost of $144,000 – the proposed work addresses sidewalks, approaches, transitions and curbs, as well as all necessary utility alteration materials.
As the aldermen and city officials reviewed the size, scope and financials surrounding the proposed work, public works supervisor Raymond Heryford noted the bid included the replacement of curbs and transitions, something the city is not equipped and staffed to handle at the current time.
“These bids include a lit of things we don't have the equipment or manpower for,” Heryford said. “We perform necessary repairs and can replace things as they are now, but this isn't the kind of [concrete] work we're setup to do here.”
After much discussion, the aldermen did not make an immediate decision, opting to potentially add at the work to next year's budget at the suggestion of alderman Mary Anne Manring.
“I think we all agree this is a situation where we don't need to put a band-aid on something,” Manring said. “While I believe we'd all like to see the work done, there are other things we've discussed and committed to for this year. Unfortunately, I don't think we can do anything with this at the current time. But, it will give [city clerk] Vanessa [Harper] time to research this more and possibly work it into a future budget.”
Collectively, the aldermen noted there were other priorities and infrastructure needs which were to be addressed in the coming year before any major project of this nature could be feasibly undertaken.
Additionally, Harper noted the potential concrete work and sidewalk improvements could be added to the city's five-year action plan as the specific grant the city would look to utilize for said municipal improvement work is available on an annual basis.
In hearing from elected officials, north ward alderman Brent Wallen recommended Stockton resident Gary Simpson to fill a vacancy on the city's cemetery board.
After confirming Simpson was willing to assume the role, the aldermen endorsed Wallen's recommendation and will add Simpson's official appointment to the next meeting's agenda for mayoral approval.
As code enforcer/building inspector John Wilson, Sr. addressed the aldermen, Wilson shared he recently met with the city's self-insurance pool, Missouri Risk Management.
“They were really pleased to see the amount of documentation we're using,” Wilson said. “Whether we're talking daily inspections for the city's vehicles and equipment, training and safety tracking or the training hours we're documenting with the [Stockton Volunteer] Fire Department, we're on it and it's providing them with a lot of clarity we didn't have before.”
Safety-related equipment for public works staff also was discussed at some length and Manring suggested Hamby draft proposed changes to any language in the city's employee handbook or ordinances relating to the topic, then submit them for review and potential approval by the aldermen.
The aldermen collectively agreed with Manring's assertation.
Near the meeting's end, Manring thanked Heryford and the city's public works staff for repainting the crosswalks adjacent to the rear of Stockton Middle School; Wallen shared his appreciation for recent road repiar work address by the same city employees.
Heryford thanked the aldermen and said he would pass the appreciation on to the city employees, as well.
With nothing further to discuss and no closed session necessary, the meeting adjourned at 5:10 p.m.
Aldermen meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall.
The meetings are open to the public and interested community members remain encouraged to attend.
