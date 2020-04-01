Darin Henderson, Stockton R-I’s head baseball coach, said his heart is broken as the new coronavirus has put baseball season on hold for the moment.
Like other coaches Henderson knows, a strong amount of hard work was put into play all throughout the year for that one special season where a team can reach the state’s playoffs — or even win a state championship.
“This was that year for several of my colleagues, or at least they felt that way,” he told the Cedar County Republican.
As of Friday, March 20, the season is pushed back; it has not been canceled. However, if the team does not get to hit the diamond this spring, summer or both, he believes the disruption will set the team back.
Several players need to play junior varsity this year to prepare them for varsity next year, Henderson said. Additionally, the team’s success is contributed to their summer baseball program. Pushing the summer program back, as well, will further put the team behind.
“We feel our younger groups are good and have the chance to do special things,” he said.
“Without the extra reps and experience learned in the summer, they will be at significant disadvantage. I know others are in the same boat, but I think we put a lot more time in during the off season than other schools our size.”
Meanwhile, the current R-I players who are out of school and consequently missing practices are “hurt, upset, and confused,” Henderson said.
The crisis, after all, is something completely new to them all, he added.
With a group of seniors on the team’s roster who entered the baseball program with mostly-limited experience, they have put an extraordinary amount of time into developing their game to play at the varsity level, Henderson said.
“We have completed multiple summer games, off season conditioning and preseason practices in preparation of this season,” Henderson said. “To have that taken away from us is hurtful and feels like we have lost something we deserved a chance to compete for. My heart is broken for them.”
More important than the competition, though, is how the team is losing opportunities to be around each other.
“We don’t get to have our pre-practice meetings,” Henderson said. “We don’t get to see each other in the hallways or at lunch. These relationships are the things that last long after baseball is over and we are losing these opportunities.”
When it comes down to the issue, ultimately, Henderson said this is life and sports: baseball, specifically, teaches life.
“This is something that is going to happen to these young men for the rest of their lives,” he said. “They are going to be hurt and disappointed at times. Teaching them to work through those emotions is a big part of my role in their lives. I hope that my players learn way more from me than how to turn a double play or run a suicide squeeze.”
Henderson stressed the importance for athletes to understand sports is “what we do, not who we are.”
The coach always has identified himself as a baseball player. Through Henderson’s entire life, he spent summers playing on different teams in different leagues. When he graduated college, he realized that was not him anymore.
“That was a very difficult time in my life,” Henderson said. “I wasn’t a ball player, I was just a normal person. That is a difficult transition for players to go through. These guys are all going through that process now on some level.”
To the normal person, baseball is just a sport to play, he said — but for most of R-I’s team, it is more than that.
“The most important thing we can learn from this time is how special faith and family are. I think this a wake up call to us all. To show us how important our relationship with God is,” he said. “As well as our relationships with our family and friends. Our lives are so busy that we lose the small things. This is an opportunity to catch up on those areas that we neglected.”
One core value in particular stood out to Henderson as he reflected on the situation.
“The thing I know about our team is they are resilient,” he said. “That is one of our team core values. We will be better because of this even if we don’t feel that way right now.”
