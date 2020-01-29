New face, new role, bigger sense of community
In turning the corner into a new year and putting January in the books, the Cedar County Republican has a new face in the office many will see throughout the area immediately.
Kathryn Skopec, current reporter from sister publication Bolivar Herald-Free Press, assumed a new role as the CCR’s newest editorial staffer last week.
Many from the community may know of Kathryn from her family’s claim to fame as she is part of the Skopec quadruplets born in Polk County in 1997.
Skopec, who attended Cottey College in Nevada and holds a degree in English, enjoys reading American literature, watching vintage and post-modern cinema, and has a two-year-old Pekingese named Voltaire — who Skopec says is “like a kid to her.”
“I’m excited to meet everyone here and be a part of the community.“ Skopec said. “I know the El Dorado Springs area fairly well from going to school near there, too, and I look forward to this new opportunity.”
Skopec — who has considerable training and experience covering civic, volunteer, sporting, scholastic and local government events — can be reached in her new Stockton settings by calling the CCR office at 276-4211 or via email at kathryns@cedarrepublican.com.
