Members of the Stockton High School powerlifting teams made a strong showing at the recent state powerlifting meet held Saturday, March 7, at Glendale High School in Springfield, where they competed against teams from all across Missouri.
Several students from Stockton’s boys and girls won or placed in individual events — all of which were separated by weight class.
Stockton’s Lauren Ford, senior, had a standout day winning three separate events and was declared the winner in total weight lifted. Ford also set new state records in girls’ squat and total weight categories, respectively.
“Lauren did well last year and really pushed herself to do better in this year’s competition,” coach Derald Henderson said of Ford’s recent record-setting success. “Ali Peak and Megan Dawes are new to competition lifting. I think they had some success at the competition and will try to continue improving their strength. Hopefully, this positive experience will push other girls to try new sports and activities, too.”
Coach Jim Flora, who handles weightlifting classes at SHS, credited the boys and girls powerlifting team members with having a strong mental and physical drive to better themselves.
The Stockton powerlifting teams train throughout the school year — roughly nine months in total — and looks to grow as the sport draws more interest from additional students in the years ahead.
