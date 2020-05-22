Liana Bothman, Stockton High School class of 2019, has been named to the Dean’s List honor roll for the 2020 spring semester at Missouri Southern State University, Joplin.
Students earn this distinction by being enrolled as a full-time student and earning a collective grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Qualifying students earn this honor by maintaining the above grade-point average while completing 12 or more credit hours per semester.
Bothman currently is a junior at MSSU, where she is pursuing a degree in healthcare administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.