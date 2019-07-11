St. Clair County deputies were dispatched approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, to a call of shots fired at a residence off of southwest 600 Road, El Dorado Springs. When deputies arrived on scene, a subject shot at the deputies with a shotgun. The pellets stuck a patrol vehicle and one pellet struck a deputy in the finger, causing a minor injury. A second patrol vehicle was struck with two .22 caliber rounds. Two females were safely escorted from the residence. A perimeter was established and a yard light was shot out.
Additional gunshots were heard inside the residence during attempted negotiations. After failing to get a response from the subject, the deputies made entry into the house to discover the subject deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The subject was identified as Mark Harris, 52, El Dorado Springs.
Agencies on the scene were the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Citizens Memorial Healthcare ambulance services.
