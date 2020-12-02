Stockton United Methodist Church’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner was a little different this year, but the altruism of providing free holiday meals to the community was not changed a bit.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading through the area, SUMC opted to not have the traditional sit-down community dinner indoors — a dinner which always comes at no cost to diners — but rather, meals were delivered at the door, as well as delivered to homes, still at no charge.
Overall, SUMC provided 168 meals to locals on Thanksgiving last week, with church volunteers working through the morning.
Pam Elkins — the church member in charge of the dinner — said she started helping out with the dinner around seven years ago with Don and Karen Hulsey, the original church members who spearheaded the dinner.
Elkins said part of the reason the Hulseys started the annual tradition was because they did not have anybody to share their Thanksgiving with.
After the Hulseys moved to Arizona, Elkins said the church wanted to keep the dinner going, and thus, she has been spearheading the dinner “since then.”
“We buy the turkeys and somebody cooks them,” Elkins said, speaking on the congregation’s role. “People donate the food. Everything’s basically donated.”
Elkins said the experience of volunteering for the community every Thanksgiving is “a wonderful thing.”
“We like doing it for the community,” Elkins said. “There’s people that don’t have a way to celebrate Thanksgiving.”
Additionally, Elkins said volunteering at SUMC’s annual dinner is a family tradition for her, her sons and her husband.
Marvin Manring, another volunteer at the dinner, said it was a pleasure to help out the community and spread the joy.
