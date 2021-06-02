In the late morning of Thursday, May 27, severe storms struck southwest Missouri, including Cedar County.
Damaging winds and heavy rainfall caused damage to the southwestern section of Missouri, including Stockton and El Dorado Springs.
Arlo Rupke, Cedar County Office of Emergency Management’s management director, said there were no reported injuries from Thursday’s storm.
In Stockton, the rain total for Thursday reached 1.532 inches, while El Dorado Springs accumulated the same amount. Wind gusts of nearly 60 miles per hour blew off roofs, damaged properties and caused many to go without electricity.
In Stockton, limbs and debris were thrown around, covering some city streets.
As for El Dorado Springs, the city took the worst of the damage within Cedar County. Roofs were torn off homes and power lines went down as larger limbs toppled the town. According to a social media report by Ryan Hubbard of El Dorado Springs, the worst damage was north of U.S. 54, west of Park Street and east of First Street.
According to the El Dorado Springs Police Department, El Do suffered damage from straight-line winds, knocking over trees and power lines. City crews worked to remove trees from roadways and restore electricity.
El Do city utility director Joe Robison told the CCR numerous homes were damaged from the storm. There were also multiple power outages, he said.
Businesses received a brunt of damage, as well.
Bob Floyd, Santa Paula Awning Company owner, located on South Main Street in El Dorado Springs, said that around two-thirds of the company warehouse’s metal roof was blown off from Thursday’s storm and landed close to the El Dorado Springs Post Office.
“Within minutes, we had people showing up to help,” Floyd said. “It’s great to live in a small community where people jump in and help others.”
One day following the massive storm, the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes hit the Bolivar area.
Two EF1 twisters hit the area around noon on Thursday. The first brief tornado hit the southern portion of Bolivar, and the second EF1 tornado hit between Bolivar and Halfway.
The tornadoes damaged many area businesses, including the Tracker Marine Plant, as well as Bolivar Ready Mix. The windstorm also uprooted trees, turned over travel trailers and knocked down power poles as several hundred were without power in the area.
