During the weekend from Friday, May 21, through Saturday, May 22, the Stockton State Park set host to several veterans from all across the United States area.
Members of Charlie 22 Outdoors gathered together for “Operation Stockton Lake.”
The trip was an all-expenses-paid bass fishing weekend for veterans. Expenses paid for included licenses, lodging, meals and travel.
The idea of coming to the Stockton area originally came in 2019 when the group had a sailing event in Illinois. When the organization was preparing for the event, somebody had mentioned to Hettinger about coming to Stockton Lake. Hettinger set up to sail in the summer of 2020, but the event was canceled due to COVID. The organization then changed the event from sailing to fishing the following summer due to the event's popularity within the area.
“Put the date out, got the word out, volunteers came, applications came in, and here we are,” Hettinger said.
According to executive director Scott Hettinger, it is an event for veterans to come up to Stockton for a weekend of fishing and fellowship.
“This is great,” Hettinger said. “We got all together. Probably around 25 to 30 people attended.”
Those in attendance included veterans from all branches, including the Army, Navy, and Marines.
Event participant Charles Bigham of Frederick Town commented on the event as he said, “
Charlie 22 Outdoors provides outdoor activities to our nation’s veterans, intending to show them hope, love, and personal meaning in God’s grace. Outdoor activities range from hunting trips to fishing trips to sailing trips.
As a result of a passion, the organization was founded to “Serve those who have already Served.” Charlie 22 Outdoors is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based out of Webb City.
The organization mainly focuses on the struggles of PTSD and suicide among veterans. According to Charlie 22 Outdoors, 22 veterans commit suicide every day. Hence, the number in the organization’s name.
“I love watching the lives change,” Hettinger said. “When you see relationships being formed which will last long. I love watching them happen and watching them work together. They leave here feeling like they belong to something bigger than when they came here.”
The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce extends a thank you to the following event donors: Jeff Witt of Hillbilly Express, Mary Fidler and State Park Marina for preparing the meals as well as their donations, Jenni Cully, Ty Gaither, Neale and Francis Johnson, Susie Crites, The Bait Shop, Woody's Fast Stop, Kimmy's at Caplinger, Warner Construction and Harry Lefferts.
The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce also took the lead in organizing the meals and donations.
For more information on Charlie 22 Outdoors, contact the organization at (417) 437-7247 or email charlie22outdoors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.