Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Pineapple ham, yams, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, Aug. 13: Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and poppy seed cake.
Friday, Aug. 14: Spaghetti with meat sauce, carrots, broccoli, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 17: Barbecue pork, normandy blend vegetables, baked beans, wheat bun and brownies.
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Beef stroganoff, peas, Italian vegetables, wheat roll and baked pineapple.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Ham and beans, honey carrots, spinach, cornbread and cinnamon roll.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Pineapple ham, yams, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, Aug. 13: Lemon pepper chicken, broccoli, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll and poppy seed cake.
Friday, Aug. 14: Sausage quiche, spiced peaches, hash browns, biscuit and rosy applesauce.
Monday, Aug. 17: Barbecue pork, normandy blend vegetables, baked beans, wheat bun and brownies.
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Italian vegetables, wheat roll and baked pineapple.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Ham and beans, peas and carrots, spinach, cornbread and cherry crisp.
