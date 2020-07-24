As the spirit of giving continues — with a real boots-on-the-ground push from local volunteer Jennifer Marsch — the Cedar County Republican is spotlighting the area’s first annual “Senior Chill Out” donation drive collecting fans and air conditioners for local seniors in need.
Marsch, a local real estate broker, dedicates much of her spare time to causes involving homebound or struggling senior citizens in the greater Cedar County area.
With summer heat notching up to triple digits over the last couple of weeks, Marsch has pushed forward with an effort to secure small air conditioners and fans for area seniors who need relief from the sweltering summer temperatures and humidity.
The most recent business to accept the challenge was Great Southern Bank, Stockton. Branch manager Tonya Summers and her staff are challenging the veterinary clinics of Dr. Kent Torbek, Dr. Dallas Cramer and Dr. Gary Whitesell, all of the Stockton area, to match or beat Great Southern Bank’s recent contribution to the “cool” local cause. Watch in the coming weeks to see which local businesses rise to the challenge and help meet the needs of seniors in the Cedar County who are seeking summer heat relief.
Donations of new or working-condition window fans, box fans and/or air conditioners also can be brought to the Cedar County Republican office located at 26 Public Square, Stockton.
Have something to donate, but cannot transport it for donation?
Call the CCR office at 276-4211 and our staff will put you in touch with a volunteer who can assist with coordinating transport of donated items.
