Southwest Missouri has been gifted with environmental beauty. From the rocky, rolling hills to the many lakes that grace the Ozark landscape, we are proud of the “Show-Me” state and all it has to offer. Perhaps now more than ever, we are appreciative for our environment, thanks in large part to our indoor confinement these last two months.
Since Governor Parson’s stay-at-home order was placed on April 6, Missourians have been asked to eliminate unnecessary trips and travel to slow the spread of the virus. The Show-Me state has answered the call-to-action. According to Google social distancing data, trips to retail stores have declined by 44% in Missouri as of April 16. Meanwhile, trips to parks and recreation areas increased 16% statewide, showing Missourians socially distanced while enjoying all Missouri has to offer.
Of course, this pandemic has taken a social and economic toll, and most wish to resume our normal lives. However, our strong response to COVID-19 does beg one question.
All in all, are we able to live without much of our travel?
According to a 2018 Gallup poll, four out of five Americans said they drive frequently. The environmental impacts of our driving habits are hard to see, but burdens to our air, food sources and farmland.
According to 2017 estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency, 1.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide come from vehicles, accounting for about 20% of total emissions. The heat-trapping properties may make our harsh winters a bit warmer overall, but they are likely to disrupt delicate energy balances in our natural resources.
One study published in the Nature Climate Science journal examined freshwater fish populations across time in Wisconsin lakes. Freshwater fish catches walleye, bluegill, and largemouth bass declined with increases in water temperature, which would hinder recreation-based economies near Stockton and Truman Lakes.
Conventional wisdom dictates warmer weather means longer growing seasons. However, increased temperature and carbon dioxide concentrations increase the exposure of crops to pest insects like Japanese beetles, limiting the yields for grains and soybeans according to research conducted by the University of Washington and published in The American Naturalist. But of course, in this region, cattle is king. Not only does heat stress become more likely with increased temperatures, but the declining nutrient load of pasture resources has already been shown to reduce reproductive efficiency and overall growth in cattle according to a 2005 report from the International Journal of Biometeorology. Further, the EPA projects rainfed hay yields could decline by up to two-thirds by the year 2100 without climate mitigation, which will create significant challenges for small-scale farmers and ranchers.
The COVID-19 crisis has made us appreciate the value of our health, our home, and our livelihoods. Let’s continue the spirit of action us Missourians have shown during this pandemic and apply it to the protect our health and the bounties the Ozarks have to offer.
Dylan Cain
Fair Play
