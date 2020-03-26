Due to reasons beyond its control, the food pantry operated by the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance located at 903 East St., is temporarily closed.
Food pantry management apologizes for any inconvenience and encourages those who utilize its services to watch the Cedar County Republican for updates after Wednesday, April 1.
Additional information regarding food pantry operations can be obtained by calling 276-9903.
