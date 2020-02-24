The Stockton Saddle Club will host its annual banquet and awards presentations at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Stockton Christian Church Activities Center, located at 703 West St., Stockton.
Saddle Club members will be providing brisket and attending guests are asked to bring a side dish and/or dessert.
Event-goers are asked to confirm the approximate number of guests and what specific dish they are providing prior to the day of the event.
For more information or to provide confirmation details, communication should be directed to Amy French at (417) 214-6148, or visit the club’s page on Facebook.
