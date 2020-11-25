A2_SACC_Thanks_MB.jpg

From left, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Crissy Reeder, secretary Gina Smith, corporal Josh Kin of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, SACC president Amber Fidler and executive director Bill Crabtree share a moment of support as SACC board members deliver more than 40 bags of gifts to the CCSO in support of the area’s law enforcement. 

 STAFF PHOTO/MILES BRITE

In continuing their support of local law enforcement, board members from the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office with its annual gift of appreciation bags the morning of Friday, Nov. 20. 

Gift bags include numerous items donated by chamber-member businesses and are a yearly gesture coordinated by SACC in tandem with the local business community. 

SACC members collectively thanked sheriff James McCrary, CCSO administrators, deputies, correctional officers, communications and support staff for their dedicated and continued selfless efforts in serving and protecting the greater Cedar County area. 

Tags

