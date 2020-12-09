Stockton natives, area residents, local businesses and Christmas-lovers alike descended upon the Stockton city square the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3, for the third annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
In celebration of all things Christmas and local business support, event-goers were treated to numerous Christmas-themed activities covering an evening of family-friendly fun.
Members of Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Protection District and deputies of the Cedar County Sheriff's Office closed the city square and provided traffic support in an effort to add additional safety to the annual event.
The event kicked off with traditional Christmas music provided by the Stockton High School Band, an invocation from SACC board member Gina Smith and the official switch-throwing conducted by Dr. Rodger and Jessica Campbell, which lit the city’s Christmas tree and the corresponding lights along the Stockton square.
Quietly and selflessly, the Campbell family once again made a generous contribution to SACC, allowing the annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony to feature holiday lights on businesses and storefronts on all four corners of the Stockton square. The Campbells said the yearly support for the citywide festivities are important to them because they “feel compelled to contribute in the name of Jesus, all things Christmas and out of love for the community."
Businesses on the square opened their doors and stayed after hours to feature special deals, small giveaways, free samples and holiday cookies, treats and beverages.
Staff from Mid-Missouri Bank dressed as the cast of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Great Southern Bank employees shared in the festivities by providing elves for the duration of the Christmas festivities, Simmons Bank hosted Santa as he took requests from hundreds of area youths wishing to bend the jolly man’s ear before sending letters off to the North Pole at the Cedar County Republican office while neighboring State Farm Insurance office of Toshua Barnes-McCormick featured a Christmas-themed selfie station.
Hammons Emporium doled out hot beverages as hundreds made the rounds at the annual Christmas celebration and area residents Michael and Diana Saathoff supplied a short-wave radio transmitter, allowing Christmas music to be broadcast on all four corners of the city square, as well.
In looking ahead, SACC and Christmas Lighting Ceremony committee members are discussing several expansions for the event, which potentially may include a parade, local church and school choirs and a few other surprises chamber members are remaining tight-lipped about.
Additional information regarding upcoming holiday events and additional chamber happenings can be obtained by stopping in at the SACC office located at 3 Public Square, Stockton, by calling 276-5213, or by visiting the chamber's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.