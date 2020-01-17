As Cedar County put the first week of the year in the books, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce met at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan 8, to push into 2020 with professional momentum.
After calling the meeting to order and approving minutes from the last month’s meeting, the board approved the current financials and moved forward with itemized discussion on January’s topics.
The SACC will start its monthly activity off for the year with a members mixer at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, hosted by Orleans Trail Hotel and Resort at the operation’s convention center.
Members are encouraged to bring any relevant business materials, corporate media and/or offer presentations regarding individual business goals, plans and happenings for the coming calendar year.
Moving ahead, the first annual SACC outdoor expo is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, and will feature vendors and area businesses focused on fishing, hunting, shooting sports, camping, hiking, watersports and all things outdoors.
While still in its genesis, the expo may receive some adjustments in the future; however, the board collectively said the event is planned to become another yearly staple emphasizing local businesses and all the outdoor activities and amenities the greater Stockton Lake area has to offer.
The chamber’s annual banquet, set for the evening of March 7, is taking shape and the event’s committee will meet in the coming weeks to finalize a number of details before sharing solidified public announcements.
Donations and auction items still are being sought — live auction donations need to be received on or before Friday, Feb. 21; silent auction donations of any kind can be made until the day of the event.
During open discussion near the meeting’s end, executive board member Woody Kahl shared the new welcome sign and billboard in front of his business, Woody’s Fast Stop, in near completion.
The new welcome sign features carved chainsaw artwork by local craftsman Keith Gregory of Willard and the chamber plans to solicit advertisements form local businesses or civic groups in the near future to display in tandem with the new creative carving display.
“I’ve been working with the chamber for several years to make this come together,” Kahl said. “We wanted to do something together highlighting local art while welcoming people to Stockton and providing the chamber with another annual source of consistent advertising income.”
With nothing further to discuss and no closed session necessary, the meeting adjourned at approximately 12 p.m.
The board will next meet 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the SACC office located at 4 Public Square, Stockton.
For further inquiries regarding membership benefits, services and upcoming events, information can be obtained from SACC by visiting the chamber’s office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3 Public Square, Stockton, by calling 276-5213 and online via www.stocktonmochamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.
