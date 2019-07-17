With a couple of handmade parting gifts, members of the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce briefly gathered Monday, July 15, to bid a longstanding member of the business community farewell. Dr. Katie Weaver, center, shared a tearful and warm goodbye with fellow community business members as she readies to move to Milwaukee, Wisconsin later this month.
From left are, SACC vice president Crissy Reeder, SACC secretary Whitney Mick, Dr. Katie Weaver, SACC board member Holly Mann and SACC executive director Bill Crabtree as the group gathered for a memorable photo sendoff in the lobby of Evan’s Drugs, Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.