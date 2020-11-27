Young men from all different age groups attending Agapé Boarding School spent the past week learning basic wrestling techniques, training with coaches and scrimmaging against one another during the local institutions week-long wrestling camp.
The week’s efforts culminated in a wrestling tournament featuring and friendly opposition from a Boarding School in Hammond, Indiana.
Teamsmanship, learning, spirit and heart all were exhibited by the competitors as the young men grappled their way to top honors and individual awards.
