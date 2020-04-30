Drivers can expect one-lane traffic during daytime hours and occasional traffic delays when a project to resurface several state routes in Benton, Cedar, St. Clair and Vernon counties starts the week of May 4, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Travelers should expect flaggers directing them through the work zones. Crews and equipment will be working close to traffic and drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zones.
All routes will receive a new asphalt driving surface, new guardrail in areas and new pavement striping.
Here is the tentative look at the projects beginning the week of May 4:
•Mo. 82 – from U.S. 54 in El Dorado Springs traveling east approximately 37.8 miles to Mo. 83 near the Benton/Henry County line.
•St. Clair County Rt. WW – from Mo. 13 in Osceola traveling south approximately 4.6 miles to St. Clair County Rt. V west of Vista.
•St. Clair County Rt. H – from St. Clair County Rt. A near Appleton City traveling south approximately 18.5 miles to Mo. 82 north of El Dorado Springs.
•Rt. HH – from U.S. 54 in Vernon County west of El Dorado Springs traveling south approximately 6.5 miles to Cedar County Rt. BB near Virgil City.
Crews will work Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with some night work possible. Drivers are urged to use caution as they may experience a rough ride in areas until the resurfacing project is complete. Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.
The prime contractor of the project is APAC Central Inc. in Springfield. The completion date is set at Sunday, November 1, 2020, with a construction cost of 5.7 million.
