As Missouri’s firearm deer hunting season comes to a close, I am reminded of a hunt several years ago regarding a former Missouri resident, Iva Robinson.
Iva, along with her husband and son, had moved to Utah with their eye on hunting elk. Once they settled in and obtained their elk permits, the three headed for their cabin and set up camp.
Early on the opening morning, Mrs. Robinson decided the hills were too much for her to climb. She stayed at the cabin while the men headed into the mountains in search of an elk.
Iva was sitting on the cabin porch enjoying the sunrise when she saw two elk moving over the ridge in the direction of the cabin. She slowly moved inside, loaded up her Remington 7mm magnum rifle and waited outside the cabin watching as the elk moved closer. When she thought the big buck was in range, she fired one shot. The big bull dropped immediately.
Sometime later, the men returned empty-handed and while having their coffee, Mrs. Robinson casually mentioned, "If you two would like to have an elk, there is one over in the canyon some 300 yards away that I shot earlier this morning."
The men looked at each other in disbelief, but grabbed their knives and followed her directions. Sure enough, there was a monstrous bull elk that soon found its way back at the cabin. Much to the pleasure of the Robinsons, they had enough meat to fill their freezer for the winter.
After moving back to Missouri several years later, Mrs. Robinson decided to go along with her husband and son and try her hand on Missouri deer. They hunted near Cole Camp, camping out in their pickup truck with a camper.
Mrs. Robinson, 64 years old, decided she would hunt later in the day, but the men headed out well before daylight to take their deer stands.
As in the earlier elk hunt, Mrs. Robinson stayed back and put on the coffee pot. While looking out the camper window, she saw a big buck with two does within 49 yards of the camper.
The position of her gun, which was in the cab on the opposite side from the deer, created a problem for her. However, she slipped out of the camper, got the gun, inserted one shell, and before the buck ran, she leveled the telescopic sight. With one shot she once again had her big buck.
On returning from the morning hunt, Robinson and son Jim heard the same story they had heard several years before in Utah.
"If you fellows want a deer, just go over there about 50 yards and take care of it", Mrs. Robinson said.
The men looked at each other, unsure if Iva was joking this time. But with a sense of deja vu, they picked up their knives and walked over to where Mrs. Robinson pointed. Sure enough, there was the game for the freezer once again.
Of course, most hunters and fishermen have learned that when you take along the wife or girlfriend, you often find that they will outhunt or out fish you someway or turn a game-less or fishless trip into a successful one. I remember when my wife and I fished Great Bear Lake in the Northwest Territory. If I caught a lake trout that weighed 30 pounds, she would follow it up by catching a 31 pounder … every time.
On another occasion, I had been hunting Missouri wild turkeys and proudly bagged my first bird a 24 and a half pounds. Several seasons later, my wife shot a turkey that tipped the scales at 25 pounds on her very first turkey hunt.
The increase of female hunters and anglers has become apparent over the past few years with an increase in sales of hunting and fishing permits. Hunters who have attended the drawings for duck blinds at Fountain Grove, Schell-Osage Wildlife and other public places notice more females in the crowd than before. This is great news, especially for those of us who enjoy sharing our passion for the outdoors with our loved ones.
OUTDOOR NOTES
Missouri deer hunting season turned into a good one as hunters took more than 230,000 deer through the second weekend.
The totals show there are plenty of deer in the state. Cedar County had 2,091 deer checked by Missouri.
Quail hunters are finding another slow season. One hunter told me he had found some coveys, but the birds have been very nervous and flying up well ahead of the dogs.
Waterfowl hunters in north Missouri have been able to bag a good number of birds as more ducks move into the state as the South Zone opens.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
