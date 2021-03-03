COVID-19 infection rates in Cedar County and in the El Dorado Springs R-II school district have the R-II administration team, school nurses and local health care professionals feeling optimistic about the district’s ability to loosen some of its COVID-19 precautions, according to Heath Oates, R-II superintendent, in a recent social media announcement.
Missouri itself is currently only 49th out of 50 states in seven-day COVID-19 infection rates, behind only Hawaii, Oates said.
Now, the district is essentially going to take steps, a week at a time, to lift some of its COVID-19 restrictions.
“This stepwise plan lets us use local data to guide our decisions,” Oates said.
Beginning Monday, March 1, students will eat in the cafeteria, in a normal, pre-COVID-19 practice.
“If our quarantine numbers don't increase dramatically, we will then permit PreK-2 students to come to school unmasked beginning March 8, and so on,” Oates said.
The decision for this shift does eliminate the district’s provision for "modified quarantine," which the Cedar County Health Department has granted.
With the 7-day tested quarantine now advised by the Centers for Disease Control, the R-II district thinks any loss of school time will be manageable and minimized, Oates said.
The following plan will go as follows: move to the next step of the COVID-19 mitigation phaseout plan if total district quarantine numbers drop/remain below 10%. If numbers exceed 15%, then move back a step.
•Week one — all students may eat lunch and breakfast in the cafeteria.
•Week two — preK-2 students may attend school unmasked.
•Week three — third grade through fifth grade students may attend school unmasked.
•Week four — sixth grade through eighth grade unmasked.
•Week five — ninth grade through twelfth grade students may attend school unmasked.
•Week six — staff/adults may attend school unmasked.
•Week seven — building open to visitors and parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.