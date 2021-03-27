At the beginning of the Stockton R-I school board’s regular session on Wednesday, March 17, Stockton R-I teacher Amy Becker presented R-I superintendent Doug Crawford with a Patriot Award in recognition of support for those who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.
Becker, a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, recently returned back to Missouri after being deployed in Poland.
“I would like to present this to the Stockton R-I school district,” Becker said. “The Stockton school system has been so good to me as a Reservist. During my deployment in Poland, I always felt like I was a member of the team.”
Becker said that while she was deployed, Stockton High School principal Jim Flora called her to make sure she had input when the 2020-21 school year began, and Crawford communicated with her while she was gone, as well.
“I just really appreciate this community,” Becker said. “There’s no better place to come home to than Stockton, Missouri.”
The board expressed gratitude for Becker’s service and asked her questions about her time served overseas.
After Becker’s award was presented, the board later moved on Crawford’s superintendent report. Crawford said as of the meeting time’s on Wednesday, March 17, the district had gone four weeks without a quarantine or positive case from COVID-19.
Crawford also spoke on budget updates. The county provided the district $133,367.47. The first-round federal allotment was $312,000.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also released grants. Although the grants were difficult to receive, the district became creative and received grants from DESE. Additionally, Governor Mike Parson released funds, as well.
At the beginning of the year, with the money from the county, the district replaced faucets, hand towels and bought a plethora of supplies such as dividers and a first round of Chromebook laptops for students. The federal allotment helped the district pay for a part-time nurse.
“We’ve also paid for our virtual learning tuition bills,” Crawford said.
Crawford the overall amount of money the district received is $559,937.78. The district was also allotted $1,611,138 from ESSER II Funds, which will continue to fund virtual learning and paying for another year with the part-time nurse.
The district’s expenses this year are $583,710.59, Crawford said.
“On the surface, it looks like we’ve overspent $23,772, but we paid for virtual learning with that,” Crawford said. “We get to collect 96% attendance back on that.”
The first bill for the virtual learning program “Launch” was around $56,000, but Crawford said the next bill is not expected to be as large because several students returned to in-person learning this semester, in addition to the district switching to listing its own online service.
Moving ahead on the agenda, with unfinished business, Crawford requested to modify a motion made at last month’s meeting for the staff training stipend to include $500 for certified staff and $500 for non-certified staff. The board approved the motion unanimously.
Speaking on the transgender policy — which was tabled from the last meeting — Crawford said he had been advised by the district’s legal counsel that the district can keep the current transgender policy as written by this point.
Later in the meeting, during administrative reports, R-I special education director Marisia Stevens said that Special Olympics is back this year and students are preparing to participate.
The board adjourned into executive session pursuant to consideration of personnel and personally identifiable records.
The board is slated to meet for the next regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
