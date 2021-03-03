Civil Cases
Christopher S. Keezer, Commerce City, plaintiff, vs. Todd Smith et al, El Dorado Springs, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12.
John Doe II, petitioner, vs. Agape Baptist Church Inc., Stockton, defendant, personal injury — other, summons issued.
Amber Collins, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Cory Alfred Davison, Morrisville, respondent, administrative order modification, other final disposition.
John Deere Financial F.S.B, Brooklyn Heights, plaintiff, vs. Gary L. Jones, Stockton, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Bank of America N.A., Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Ernest F. Hiatt, Stockton, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John J. Dirusso, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
Felonies
Kenneth C. Cerny Jr., El Dorado Springs, failure to register as a sex offender pursuant to sections 589.400-.425, class E felony, complaint filed.
Jason Lee Tramel, El Dorado Springs, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, property damage — first degree, class E felony, first-degree harassment, class E felony, warrant issued.
James Robert Willmore, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful use of weapon — subsection 4 — exhibiting, class E felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
David B. Gann, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
William Arthur Hunt, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended — second or third offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Kyle Isaac Dawes, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Shane Lee Miller, Stockton, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Danny Rays Rowlins, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to stop for stop sign/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, class C misdemeanor, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Zachary Dell Williams, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Zoli Elliot Vajda, Buffalo, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Brittany Nichole Dirusso, El Dorado Springs, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Hazel Abear, Nevada, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Lones R. Barber, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to stop for a stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Marriages
Bradley Bob Harper, 57, El Dorado Springs, and Saundra Lea Hager, 61, El Dorado Springs.
Jason Leroy Lumley, 42, El Dorado Springs, and Miranda Louise Williams, 29, McRae, Arkansas.
John David Ullman, 52, Stockton, and Telli Lynn Shepard, 44, Hannibal.
Traffic Cases
Moroni Laub, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
Edward R. Nelson, El Dorado Springs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, fine $10.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office officer’s logo for Feb. 21-27.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Suspicious vehicle on 275 Road in El Dorado Springs. Truck will move around the property and park in different areas. Gone on arrival.
Person reported subjects would not return her vehicle to her on 1215 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Reporter stated his roommate was threatening to commit suicide on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Ambulance dispatched and took the subject to Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Officer out checking on an open door on Sac Street in Stockton. Building secured.
Person reported hearing gunshots on 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. The vehicle then sped out towards Mo. 97. Officer out searching for the vehicle. Located vehicle and searched. Did not find any firearms. Report taken.
Traffic stop by the east side of Stockton square. Warning for improperly placed tags.
Traffic stop on Morgan and West Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Monday, Feb. 22
Officer out on civil service on Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Papers had already been served.
Alarm on West Street in Stockton. Building secured. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on Route EE and 150 Road. Handled by an officer.
Person stated suspicious events happening on High Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Suspicious vehicle in cemetery on Mo. 39. Gone on arrival.
Person stated subject making threats on Main Street in El Dorado Springs. CCSO officer on way in case of trouble.
Officer out on follow up on Forest Street in El Dorado Springs.
Person called with legal questions.
Cattle out on 1501 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Property owner advised CCSO a subject has 24 hours to get out on High Street in Stockton. No report
Person stated his tiny home had been broken into on Mo. 97 in Jerico Springs. After further investigation it was determined it had not been broken into.
Abandoned vehicle on Route N and 1975 Road in Stockton. Appears to have been rolled. Handled by an officer.
Person reported vehicle in ditch Mo. 32 in Stockton. Vehicle towed. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on possible domestic on Block Street in El Dorado Springs. Cleared.
Resident wants subject off her property on High Street in Stockton. No report.
Officer reported a parked vehicle in a driveway on Route U. It may be involved in a theft.
Traffic stop by east Mo. 32 in Stockton. Citation issued for speeding to Joanna Moore.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Officer out on Church Street in Stockton.
Person stated mother was alone on Route C and a suspicious person was outside. Gone on arrival.
Officer out to deliver child protection order on High Street in Stockton. No contact.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 westbound to Stockton. Caused an accident in Polk County. Unfounded.
Officer out on Ward Street in Stockton for warrant service. Negative contact.
Road hazard on Mo. 54 and Mo. 39 in El Dorado Springs. Truck broke down, but was removed. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Reporting person came into CCSO to report a theft. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on Madison and Nash Street in Jerico Springs. Will patrol for suspicious activity.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32 and 350 Road. Clear, no action.
Traffic stop by Mo. 245 and Dade 14. Citation given for speeding to David Johnson.
Traffic stop by Dollar General in Stockton. Warning for equipment and plate placement.
Traffic stop by Route EE and 126 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning for lane violation.
Traffic stop by Route B and Mo. 325. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop by Route B and 601 Road. Warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Person reported shots fired on Route J in Stockton. Male subject grabbed female and left bruises. Took off with the gun and ammo. Transferred to St. Clair County.
Person reported shots fired on Marshall Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to ESPD.
Officer out assisting a motorist on Mo. 32 and 97 Road in El Dorado Springs. Motorist hit a deer.
Person reported a female child screaming and got out of car on Mo. 32 and Mo. 39 in Stockton. Female put back in car. Officer stopped the car on 700 Road. Child was misbehaving and got a spanking.
Suspicious person walking down road with a duffel bag on 101 Road south of Mo. 54. Handled by an officer.
Veterans Affairs Police in Springfield requested a welfare check request on subject on South Street in Stockton. All clear.
Person reported they bought a tractor and brush hog in El Dorado Springs and it may be one reported stolen. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a female walking on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Trooper picked her up.
Traffic stop by Ward and Davis Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and 1800 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning for speeding.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Vernon County reported an assault in progress on Gordon Street in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a newer model car side swiped his wife and left the scene on east Mo. 32. Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted.
Person came in and filed a statement about a theft on 1215 Road in Stockton. Somebody has used their credit cards without permission. They reported they think they know who did this. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Beslile Street in El Dorado Springs.
Person reported people in a vacant house next to her’s on Marshall Street in El Dorado Springs. She told them to leave but they refused. Handled by an officer.
Person reported someone trying to get into residence on Mo. 39. Unfounded.
Cattle out on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check request on 2075 Road in Stockton. All clear.
Subject turned over a wallet to an officer was found on Mo. 39.
Officer made a couple of attempts to make contact on Mo. 54. Made contact and was arrested and transported to CCSO.
Assault reported on Mo. 39 in El Dorado Springs. Victim taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Vehicle towed. Report taken.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 39 and 550 Road in Stockton. Person said they almost hit him head-on. Then they threw something out the window and reporting person went and found a duffel bag. Handled by an officer.
Missouri Department of Social Services agent requested office to accompany them to residence.
Disturbance reported on 1400 Road in Stockton. No report.
Motor vehicle accident on Oak Street in Stockton. Medic called. All clear.
Officer requested the Missouri Department of Transportation be called. Large section of highway coming up on Route B and 125 Road. MoDOT notified.
Citizens Memorial Hospital clinic in Stockton reported people who would not leave. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 south of 800 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle tagged.
Welfare check requested on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. All clear.
Officer advised abandoned vehicle on Mo. 215 and 250 Road in Stockton. The car is parked off the roadway.
Officer out on follow up for truancy on Beslile Street in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
ESPD reported possible assault going on at Route EE. Contacted Vernon County as well. No report.
Dade County requested a welfare check on Mo. 39. Storage unit. Nothing found.
Traffic stop by Broadway Street in El Dorado Springs. All clear.
Friday, Feb. 26
Welfare check requested on North Ward Street in Stockton. Subject had misplaced phone but would call the reporting person.
Motorcycle reported on Oak Street in Stockton with no headlights on and reporting person almost hit it. Gone on arrival.
Assault in progress on Gordon Street in Jerico Springs. Suspect highly intoxicated. Handled by an officer.
Report of a vehicle side swiping reporting person. No injuries. No report.
Suspicious person on Marshall Street in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop by Route J and Mo. 32. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32. Warning for headlights.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Man heard screaming on High Street in Stockton and then tires screeching. Gone on arrival.
Female reported she had been choked on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Male subject left on foot. Officer attempted to locate him but could not.
Dade County requested agency assist on a subject on foot on Mo. 97. Unable to locate.
Two chainsaws reported stolen on 2100 Road in Jerico Springs.
Two customers had a confrontation. Handled by an officer.
Officer transported prisoner from ESPD to CCSO.
Suspicious vehicle parked on Route HH. Seemed to have been there a while. Report taken.
Dade County officer reported a male walking northbound on Mo. 39. Gone on arrival.
Disturbance on Route BB in El Dorado Springs. Male subject threatening to commit suicide and allegedly intoxicated. Handled by an officer.
Officer assisting trooper on north Mo. 32.
Traffic stop on Route H and Mo. 32. Warning for no front plate.
Traffic stop by Casey’s Gas Station in El Dorado Springs. Warning for failure to stop.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s officer log for Feb. 22-28.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Officers arrested Trey L. Bryan, 32, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of no operator’s license, possession of paraphernalia, no proof of financial responsibility and failure to register a Motor Vehicle. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Officers responded to 217 West Marshall St. concerning a domestic assault. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Officers arrested Crystal Heuser, 39, El Dorado Springs, for Polk County warrants, charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of failure to yield with a $100 cash bond and possession of drug paraphernalia with a $100 cash bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
EDSP police chief Jarrod Schiereck responded to 125 North Main St., Sun Newspaper, concerning a reported attempted burglary. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers of the El Dorado Springs Police Department conduct a search warrant at 1104 South Jackson St., continuing an ongoing investigation. Officers located a firearm, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested James R Willmore, 41, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of two counts of possession of control a substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a firearm, drug paraphernalia (meth), distribution of a control substance. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officers received a Cedar County warrant, charging him with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon with no bond. He was transported to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance. Also arrested was Crystal Heuser, 39, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Friday, Feb. 26
Officers responded to 405 E. Martin St., concerning a reported theft and tamper of utilities. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Officers responded to 700 S. Park St. concerning a reported domestic disturbance. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 101 E. Spring St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of pudding cups and a Harley-Davidson ring. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Officers responded to 215 W. Joe Davis St. for a reported larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a bank bag, a check book, two Credit cards and $3,000 cash. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 205 W. Mo. 54 concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 302 S. Kirkpatrick St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a cell phone and a tiger’s eye pendant. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 200 W. McCrary Circle concerning a report of larceny from a vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a Tactacam 4.0 hunting action camera and a custom mauser rifle with a leupold scope. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 117 requests for service.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Feb. 22. Present were Marlon Collins, presiding commissioner; Don Boultinghouse, northern commissioner; Ted Anderson, southern commissioner; and Heather York, county clerk.
The commission met with Assessor, Chad Pyle, with requests to process court order #26366-26397 to add on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Paul Long, Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors, discussing current insurance coverage and what our future needs are.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Inmate housing stood at 45. The training for the new body scanner is scheduled for March.
The commission met with DJ Ford, road and bridge supervisor, discussing county roads and maintenance.
The commission reviewed monthly reports for Cedar County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office.
Bills and payroll were approved.
The commission completed 30 minutes of the 20 hours of commission training videos required per year. These do not have to be completed in the commission session but if time allows they will do so as a group.
Transfers
Mark E. Sloop to Molly Dean and Joshua B. Clark, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 26.
Robert Stroer Jr. to Dylon E. Swim, lot 4, block 7, Phillips Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Robert E. and Susan K. Van Holt to Darren L. and Debra Maples, lots 11 and 12, block 2, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Lindsey and Rachel Schlabach to Matthew and Ashley Miller, lots 1 and 2, sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 28.
H&R Foster Investments LLC to Matt E. Vaughn, Trustee of the Matt E. Vaughn Trust, lot 1, White Oak Estates.
Matt E. Vaughn, Trustee of the Matt E. Vaughn Trust, to Ronald E. Willis, lot 1, White Oaks Estates.
Joseph M. and Kathlynn M. Kaskie, Trustees of the Joseph M. and Kathlynn M. Kaskie Trust, to Darryl W. and Alena B. Staponski, lot 1, Price Creek Northwest Subdivision.
Joseph M. and Kathlynn Kaskie, Trustees of the Joseph M. and Kathlynn M. Kaskie Trust, to Darryl W. and Rachel Kline, lots 2, 3 and 9, Price Creek Northwest Subdivision.
Daniel J. and Lindsay Sayers to John R. and Mary E. Syme and Bryan J. and Carolyn A. Doeflinger, lot 2, White Oaks Estates.
Richard J. and Lisa M. Lacombe to Richard J. and Lisa Lacombe, Trustees of the Lisa and Richard J. Lacombe Trust, sec. 3, twsp. 33, range 25.
Lonnie J. and Lola N. Wallace to Lonnie J. and Lola N. Wallace, Trustees of the Lonnie J. and Lola N. Wallace Trust, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 28, lot 1, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 28.
James Quinton Cooper to James Quinton and Diana Cooper, sec. 11, twsp. 34, range 25.
Lori A. Allenbrand to Something Real LLC, lots 13 and 14, block 3, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Cheryl and Paul Moore to Lana Turner, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Lana Turner to Anna K. Fleming, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Charles A. McCartney to Kenneth and Christina M. Bogner, lots 11 and 12, block 3, Owl Haven Subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.