Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Nikki Lee Frame, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
John Doe I, plaintiff, vs. Agape Baptist Church, Inc., frequently known as Agape Boarding School, Stockton, defendant, personal injury — other, summons issued.
Nathan Murrell, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Erin Shetley, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Felonies
Kody Johnson, Billings, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, class E felony, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, class B misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 8.
Misdemeanors
Justin Michael Wire, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, leaving scene of accident, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Jamie Newton, Stockton, no permit regatta/race/parage/exhibition/tournament, class B misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Warren Lee Argall, Stockton, driving while intoxicated — prior, class A misdemeanor, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Monnette Maria Caney, Jerico Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Cameron Douglas Honeycutt, Humansville, exceeded posted speed limited by 26 miles or more, class B misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m.on Wednesday, April 14.
Jason Allen Kaemmerling, Nevada, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Municipal Cases
Shane Edward Hicks, making false report (non-traffic), bench trial scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Cory Douglas Martin, El Dorado Springs, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing marijuana, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
William Scott Cain, El Dorado Springs, nuisance violation, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Travis J. Matzke, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Bryan Alan McKim, El Dorado Springs, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Cassandra J. Robison, animal at large, animal license, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Charles Tyler Suddeth, El Dorado Springs, expired driver’s license, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Jason L. Keightley, El Dorado Springs, driver of motor vehicle failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Diana K. Lynn, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle on a highway without valid license or no license, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Kenneth C. Cerny Jr., El Dorado Springs, operating a motor vehicle without obtaining new driver’s license after being revoked/suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 16.
Traffic Cases
Kristopher L. Beard, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office officer’s log for Feb. 7-13.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Person reported a child who stays with them has stolen property from him on 1450 Road. Person to report it. Handled by an officer.
Person reported her son damaged property in home on 125 Road. Does not want to file charges. No report.
Person reported daughter hit a road sign on Mo. 215 and Mo. 39 by sliding off the road. Tow truck en-route. No injuries. Handled by dispatcher.
Abandoned vehicle on Route CC and 825 Road in Stockton. Contacted owner, having vehicle issues.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on Cherry Street in Stockton. No action.
Officer out on Stockton Square to assist MSHP with a possible intoxicated driver. No report.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle parked just east of Woody’s Fast Stop in the dark spots. Report taken.
Traffic stop by South and Pine Street in Stockton. Citation issued to Joseph Holt — failure to register.
Traffic stop at public square in Stockton. Warning given.
Monday, Feb. 8
Officer assisted motorist on Mo. 97 and 1550 Road in Jerico Springs. Motorist slid into a ditch. Tow service called.
Person came into CCSO in reference to a towed vehicle on Friday, Jan. 29. Handled by an officer.
Semi truck blocking road on Route B, one mile west of Mo. 97 in Jerico Springs. Vehicle towed off the road. No report.
Person came into CCSO to report a stolen Kawasaki on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Report taken.
Person reported they slid off the road, through barbed wire and hit a tree on Brown Street in Stockton. Trying to reach the landowner. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident in Woods Supermarket parking lot. Exchanged insurance info. Handled by dispatcher.
Suspicious vehicle sitting in reporting person’s driveway on Mo. 39 south. Having car trouble. No report
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Agency assistance requested at Stockton Ambulance Barn. Handled by an officer.
Possible physical fight on Davis Street in Stockton. One male unable to leave due to a female blocking the door. Officer implemented the 12-hour rule. No report.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 54 and MO. 39 in Cedar Springs. Unfounded.
Abandoned vehicle on Route J and Route N. Handled by an officer.
Smoke alarm keeps going off. No smoke or smell at residence. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Disturbance on 1345 Road in Stockton. Both parties left residence to stay somewhere else. 12-hour put into place. No report.
Person reported disturbance at Airport Village in Stockton. Male chasing female into brush. Weapons unknown. Unable to locate. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported an abandoned vehicle on Mo. 97 and Route B in Jerico Springs. Caution tape put on the vehicle.
Officer reported abandoned vehicle on Route B west of Mo. 97. Transferred to another agency.
Officer transported a prisoner from El Dorado Springs Police Department to CCSO.
Traffic stop by Balers in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Disturbance on 1250 Road in Stockton. Husband yelling and threatening her and their son. Officer made the male leave the residence on the 12-hour rule.
Suspicious vehicle reported at the Jerico Springs school. Officer advised the subject to leave the property.
Animal abuse reported on 1525 Road. Person stated two horses and a cow had already died from neglect. Unfounded.
Dog reported dead or dying in the roadway at Filley. Officer had to put the dog down.
Two victims bitten by a dog on Jordan Street in Jerico Springs. No charges pressed. No report.
Two bilge pumps reported stolen on Morgan Drive in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Property damage on 126 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle ran through a fence and damaged it. Parts of the vehicle left on property. Report taken.
Disturbing noise on Scenic Street. Several neighbors were concerned. It was the heating and cooling system. Handled by an officer.
Friday, Feb. 12
Disturbance between couple on 02 Road in El Dorado Springs. Male might have a knife. Officers responded and separated the couple. 12-hour rule implemented.
Officer reported a flat bed truck on Mo. 32 east of Route CC lost a bale of hay and hit an officer's car. The truck did not stop. Other officer on scene unable to locate the truck.
DFS agent request officer assistance on 1485 Road. Firearms may be involved. Handled by an officer.
Possible child abuse reported at Agape Boarding School. Staff member suspended pending investigation. Report taken.
Person reported husband beat her last night and took her phone on 950 Road in El Dorado Springs. Unable to locate suspect. Handled by an officer.
Officer assisted a motorist with a flat tire on Mo. 39 in Stockton.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. No report.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route N in St. Clair County. Injured occupants transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital. Tow service contacted.
Traffic stop on Harwood and Mo. 97 in Jerico Springs. Warning for no insurance and registration.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Burglar alarm going off at El Dorado Cycle in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance reported on 851 Road in El Dorado Springs. Erin Jones arrested for active warrant.
Received call of male breaking order or protection. Transferred to Polk County.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32 and Route M in Stockton. Warning for speeding. Traffic stop by Route J and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Warning for failure to maintain lanes and failure to stop. Traffic stop by Mo. 39 and 215 Road in Stockton. Warning for speeding.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Feb. 8-14.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Officers responded to the 1700 block of S. Main St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of three for sale signs. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 302 S. Kirkpatrick St. for a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a Magnavox Television. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Joseph Hughes, 32, El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of fourth-degree domestic assault with a $500 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Officers responded to 1301 Greenridge Road concerning a larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a phone charger, shaving bag, an analog electric alarm clock, fleece watch cap, bank bag with misc change and a bag containing coffee, coffee filters and other misc objects. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Officers arrested Paige N Walker, 18, of El Dorado Springs, for active Vernon County warrants charging her with tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with no bond. She was release on recognizance pending a court appearance. Walker was also arrested for the probable cause of resisting arrest. She was released pending warrant.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Officers arrested Zachary J. Guenther, 32, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of burglary with no bond. He was transferred to the Vernon County Jail pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Officers responded to 312 West Mo. 54 concerning a larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a car stereo and DVD player with screen. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Erin M Jones, 39, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado
Springs municipal court warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of
driving while revoked with a $827 bond. She was transferred to the Cedar County Jail
pending bond and court appearance.
Officers arrested Christopher S. McNeil, 45, of El Dorado Springs on a Buchanan County felony warrant, charging him with possession of a controlled substance with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Transfers
Erick S. and Michelle Butterfield to Tracy Fanning, lots 17 and 18, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kelly R. and Tara Eck to James M. and Kelsey L. Pettit, sec. 20, twsp. 36, range 28.
Cole and Kristian McCullick Cooper to Christopher Robert and Anna Marie Peterson, lot 443, block 57, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Arnica Distributions LLC to Father & Sons Investments LLC, lots 1 and 2, block 3, Hall’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Samuel O. and Nanci I. Eaves, Trustees of the Samuel O and Nancy I. Eaves Trust, to Steven R. and Linda A. Vance, lots 121-124, block 7, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
James and Kelsey Pettit to Stanley and Nanette R. Rice, Trustees of the Nanette R. Rice Trust, lot 6, block 1, McCray’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Russ Ritzert to Russ Ritzert, lot 8, Shedd Subdivision, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Aretta M. Peach, Kenneth Neill and Randall Neill, Attorney in Fact, to Zachary and Lyndsay K. Myers, lots 34-44, block 2, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Franklin H. and Mary Ruth Smith to Scotty O. and Leah L. Morton, lots 2 and 3, Smith and Riley’s First Addition.
Cheryl Garner, Donna J. New, Richard W. Sr. and Kimberly L. Harris to Ryan L. and Lisa K. Smith, sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 27.
Jennifer Hutzell and Adam J. Hutzell to Derik Hunt, lots 63 and 64, block 4, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition.
Derik J. and Amy L. Hunt to Justin and Kitty Martin, lots 63 and 64, block 4, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Joe A. and Tami Hughes to Lisa Diane Land, lot 4, block 9, Lake View Addition.
Samuel and Katie M. Fisher to Daniel Zook and Naomi Mae Stoltzfus, sec. 13, twsp. 34, range 26.
Neal and Alisa Bough, Douglas W. and Evelyn E. McVey to Paul C. and Shannon E. Watson, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26, Green Acres Replat.
Marleen A. Nabity, Trustee of the Marleen A. Nabity Trust, to Wayne L. and Lynn E. Richey, lots 28-29, Sac Valley Estates.
Valerie A. and Nilus Orth, Tammie J. and Douglas Neudeck to Valerie A. Orth and Tammie J. Neudeck, sec. 19, twsp. 36, range 26.
Lisa D. Land, Joe A. Hughes and Denisa Hughes Simpson, Trustees of the Hughes Living Trust, to Christopher S. and Katie L. Frey, lot 1, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
